Summitry LLC Has $27.49 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 1.8% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $27,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $461.21. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,713. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

