Summitry LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summitry LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.86. 167,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $151.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

