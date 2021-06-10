Summitry LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,310. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $409.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

