Summitry LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.08. The stock had a trading volume of 48,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

