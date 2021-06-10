Summitry LLC Has $37.52 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.4% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.56. 777,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,309,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

