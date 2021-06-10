Summitry LLC Has $47.26 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summitry LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,318 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.0% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $47,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,412,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,086 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 145,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

