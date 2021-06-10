Summitry LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summitry LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.11. 355,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $612.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

