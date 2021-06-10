Summitry LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 4.8% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $74,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.98. The company had a trading volume of 187,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

