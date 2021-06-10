Summitry LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 533,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,105,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

