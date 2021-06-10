Summitry LLC Makes New $25.23 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,000. Dollar General makes up 1.6% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.88. 32,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,898. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

