Summitry LLC Makes New $25.38 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,384,000. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.17.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $372.18. 12,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,618. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

