Summitry LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 70.5% during the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 75,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

CRM stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.26. The stock had a trading volume of 104,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.27 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

