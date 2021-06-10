Summitry LLC Purchases 10,479 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summitry LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 318,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,570,445. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

