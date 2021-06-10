Summitry LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Summitry LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,799. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.41.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

