Summitry LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Summitry LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 737,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.47. 13,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,720. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

