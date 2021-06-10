Summitry LLC Sells 11,168 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Summitry LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.27. 6,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,351. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

