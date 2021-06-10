Summitry LLC Sells 51,803 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summitry LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 4.0% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $61,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.43. 546,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,401,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

