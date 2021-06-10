Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 386.10 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03). Approximately 70,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 408,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($5.02).

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 369.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £660.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.00.

In other news, insider Carl Cavers bought 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68). Also, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

