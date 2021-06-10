Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce sales of $56.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $234.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $235.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.60 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of SUMO opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.79. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 779,113 shares of company stock worth $15,237,432.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $6,497,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

