Sun Life Financial INC Invests $20.50 Million in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 675,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,503,000. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned approximately 31.41% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XVV opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $32.82.

