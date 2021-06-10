Sun Life Financial INC Invests $99.13 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,953,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 8.6% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74.

