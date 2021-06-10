Sun Life Financial INC Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.5% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $210.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $214.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.19.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

