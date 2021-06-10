SUN (SUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $190.73 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $26.14 or 0.00071067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $190.73 million and approximately $94.19 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00184426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00200651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.17 or 0.01283832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.77 or 1.00006365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,297,207 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

