SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.14

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 11376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $661.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 96,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.