Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 7.9%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,261,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 404,712,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,729,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

