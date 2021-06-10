Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.70

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

