Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.75% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $289,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after buying an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,699 shares of company stock valued at $606,887. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

