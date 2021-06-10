Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.22 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.50 million and $2.04 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.39 or 0.06706688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00156065 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,523,904 coins and its circulating supply is 318,886,017 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

