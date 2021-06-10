SuperCoin (SUPER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $97,672.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,212,487 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

