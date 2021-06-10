Suretly Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,841.86 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $43,841.86 and approximately $2,261.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.00864177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.72 or 0.08513430 BTC.

SUR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

