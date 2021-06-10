sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $241.48 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $241.48 million and approximately $56.53 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 241,128,111 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

