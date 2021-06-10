suterusu Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00856356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.92 or 0.08519263 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

