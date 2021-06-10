Swap Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $498,597.72 and $280.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00187620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00202405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.01287452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.59 or 1.00358540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,344,573 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

