Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Cap of $413,737.24

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $413,737.24 and approximately $73.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

