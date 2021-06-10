Swiss National Bank Acquires 14,500 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a PE ratio of -46.88. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

