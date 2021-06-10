Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,900 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of MaxLinear worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,842,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $37.74 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,765 shares of company stock worth $5,972,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

