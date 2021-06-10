Swiss National Bank Buys 28,800 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

