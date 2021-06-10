Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Medallia worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.