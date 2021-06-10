Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Trupanion worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,162 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,302.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -220.79 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

