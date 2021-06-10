Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.06

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 2793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

