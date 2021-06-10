Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 1,559,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 323,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

