Sylo Price Hits $0.0045 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $204,043.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

