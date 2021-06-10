Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Insider Buys $148,254.22 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $148,254.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synalloy alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Synalloy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00.

Shares of Synalloy stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 50,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77. Synalloy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synalloy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.