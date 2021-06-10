Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Insider Purchases $158,550.00 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synalloy alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Privet Fund Management Llc bought 14,737 shares of Synalloy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $148,254.22.

Shares of Synalloy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 50,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.55. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synalloy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synalloy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.