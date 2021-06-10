Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Rogers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $192.39 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.11.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

