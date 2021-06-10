Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,845 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Centene by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,384,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

