Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 1,932.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 822,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after purchasing an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXN stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

