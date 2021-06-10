Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 80,651 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

