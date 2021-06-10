Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $406.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.96. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

