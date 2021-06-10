Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,039 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,450,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Shares of TWLO opened at $314.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.56. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

